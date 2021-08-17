HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $275.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.07.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 61.57% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HireQuest during the first quarter worth $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

