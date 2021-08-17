Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

