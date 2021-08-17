Pirate Chain Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $787.74 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00009044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.54 or 0.00337878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00143151 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00164913 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002599 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 185,640,333 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.