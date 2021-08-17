Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 432,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,231,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,431,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $690.75 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.52 and a 12 month high of $714.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

