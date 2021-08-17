Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,371,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

