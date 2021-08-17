Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $565,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,883,216. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.