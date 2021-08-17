Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.