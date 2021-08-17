Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

CRBU opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

