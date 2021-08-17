Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.18.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

