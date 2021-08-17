Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.79. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SJW Group.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

