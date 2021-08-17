Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.41.

Wix.com stock opened at $202.16 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $198.33 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.42.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 89.76% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

