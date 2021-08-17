Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 101,758 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,758 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Immersion by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immersion by 677.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $4,580,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Immersion stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

