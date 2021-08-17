RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,634,000 after buying an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,751,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

