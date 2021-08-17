High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Upgraded to Outperform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HWO stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of C$62.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

