High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Upgraded to Outperform by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of HWO stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. High Arctic Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of C$62.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.
About High Arctic Energy Services
