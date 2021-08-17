New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

IRM opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,914. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

