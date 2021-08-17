Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in July

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the July 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Daicel stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Daicel has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75.
About Daicel
