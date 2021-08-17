Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,753,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 2,750,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,692.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DROOF opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

