Americas Silver’s (USAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.25. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on USAS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at $63,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

