Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Realogy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 316.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLGY opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

