Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.