1,011 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $207.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.11. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $207.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

