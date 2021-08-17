Morgan Stanley Lowers Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Equal Weight

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander upgraded Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65. Endesa has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

