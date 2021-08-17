Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,927,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 106,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

