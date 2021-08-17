Modefi (MOD) Reaches Market Cap of $16.41 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Modefi has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and $835,425.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.51 or 0.00932805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00050135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00101738 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,647,449 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

