Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on September 20th

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) declared a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,550 ($33.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,534.63. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16).

HIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

