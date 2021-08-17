Keller Group plc (KLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.60 on September 10th

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 990 ($12.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 849.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock has a market cap of £715.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.40. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,008 ($13.17).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLR. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

