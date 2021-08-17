Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.