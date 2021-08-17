Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PRAX stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $60.95.
In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
PRAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
