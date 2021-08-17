MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 3rd

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend payment by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,455 shares of company stock worth $651,570 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

