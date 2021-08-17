The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $335.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.84.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

