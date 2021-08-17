ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%.
ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.56.
About ToughBuilt Industries
