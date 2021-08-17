Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TORO opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.53.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

