Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

