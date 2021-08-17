Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MIELY stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

