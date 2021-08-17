DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,324 shares of company stock worth $374,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

