Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of PAYO opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $186,000.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

