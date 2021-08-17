Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to “Buy”

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

PTMN opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 298,744 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

