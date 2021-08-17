8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $639,489.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $639,489.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001452 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001259 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

