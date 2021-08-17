Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.