Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Gentex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.