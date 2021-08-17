Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $528.78

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $528.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $470.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,621. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.