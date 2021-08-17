11,204 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 645,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

