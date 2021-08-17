Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $221.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

