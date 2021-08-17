iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

