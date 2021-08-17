McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $199.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

