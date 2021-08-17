Slow Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,818 JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65.

