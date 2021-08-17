Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 595 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 245,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

