Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Redfin reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

RDFN stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.25.

In other news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,824. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Redfin by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Redfin by 35.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

