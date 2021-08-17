Short Interest in Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Increases By 100.0%

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

