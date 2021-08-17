CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 172.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

