Router Protocol (ROUTE) Achieves Market Cap of $30.70 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00011076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $30.70 million and $2.99 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,358 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

